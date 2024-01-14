Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $94.87. 1,572,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

