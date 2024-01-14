Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,513 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $71.84. 16,147,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,317,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.