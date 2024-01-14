EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EnWave Trading Down 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:NWVCF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

