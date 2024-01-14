Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,333. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 384,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 37.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

