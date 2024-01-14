Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.32. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 177,300 shares trading hands.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

