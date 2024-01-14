Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 363,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 240,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.