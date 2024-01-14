Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after buying an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

