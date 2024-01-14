Everscale (EVER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $758,752.26

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $123.92 million and $758,752.26 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,555,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

