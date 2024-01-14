Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 227 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,372,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.