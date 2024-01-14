Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

