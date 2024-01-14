Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $218.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.