Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,712,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 821,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,079,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.81 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

