Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0653 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

