Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

