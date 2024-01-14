Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $80.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.