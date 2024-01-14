Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 379 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NOW opened at $729.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $681.11 and its 200 day moving average is $607.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $734.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.