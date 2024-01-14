Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,661,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $100,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

