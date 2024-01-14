FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $425.43

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.43 ($5.42) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.67). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 40,527 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,215.28 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 250 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,274.70). In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £500 ($637.35). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,274.70). Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

