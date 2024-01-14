Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

