Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

