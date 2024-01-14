Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the zero analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of C$552.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.880109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.