Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $77,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. 2,386,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

