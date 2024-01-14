Fifth Third Bancorp Has $55.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $55,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,732,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

