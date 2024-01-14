Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $150,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.70. 8,303,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,471. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

