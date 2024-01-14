Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 858,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 128,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

DIS stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $90.35. 11,919,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

