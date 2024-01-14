Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 142,699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $91,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,065,000 after acquiring an additional 409,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. 7,892,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.