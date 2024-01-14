Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,632 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

