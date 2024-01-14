Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,546 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.40% of Cincinnati Financial worth $64,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

CINF traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $107.37. 914,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,149. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

