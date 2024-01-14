Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $291,000 Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $931,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

