Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $417,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $160.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.