Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

