Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $452,000 in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

