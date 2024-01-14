Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 71 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $460.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.60 and its 200 day moving average is $412.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $297.12 and a 12-month high of $465.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.