Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 7.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 473,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $105.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

