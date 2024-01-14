Financial Council Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 14,378,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

