First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises approximately 1.0% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,393.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,526. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,428.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,387.25. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

