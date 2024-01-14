First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

