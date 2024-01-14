First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

