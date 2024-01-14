First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $157.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.