First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 359,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $306.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

