First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

