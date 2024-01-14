First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.