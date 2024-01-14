First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.08 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

