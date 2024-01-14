First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

JCI stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

