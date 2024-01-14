First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $126.96 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

