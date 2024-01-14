First Digital USD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,018,986,628 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,018,986,628.41. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99839806 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $2,412,536,053.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

