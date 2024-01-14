First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $304.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

