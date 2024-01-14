First Interstate Bank Sells 5,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.41. 7,892,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

