First Interstate Bank Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 155,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 132,726 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Express by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $182.04. 3,366,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

