First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.81

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.81 and traded as low as $8.70. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 30,657 shares.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.34.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

